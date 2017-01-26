Companies pay hefty legal fees

Combined legal expenses of 322 companies of the BSE 500 increased 8.6 per cent over last year, much higher than 3.4 per cent rise in total income and a fall of 4 per cent in net profits during the same period. Professional and legal expenses can be a drag on a company's profits. In FY16, total professional and legal expenses of companies in the BSE500 index, for which comparable data is available, stood at Rs 26,942 crores. Top 10 spenders account for 38 per cent of the total legal fees.

Pharma and IT companies usually have the highest high regulatory and compliance issues, resulting in hefty outgo on legal fees. There are three pharma companies among the top 10 which spent the most on professional and legal fees. India's biggest private sector company based on total revenues, Reliance Industries, was second among the top spenders with 50 per cent increase over last year.



Companies which paid highest Professional and Legal Fees

For 2016 data, year ended on 2016/09, 2016/03 and 2015/12 were considered.

For 2015 data, year ended on 2015/09, 2015/03 and 2014/12 were considered.





