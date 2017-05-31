Dell EMC to invest $1 billion in India, targets over $3 billion turnover

Eyeing a turnover of over $3 billion in India, IT infrastructure provider Dell EMC plans to invest $1 billion to set up its product development centre in Pune.

"Dell EMC as a company has announced recently another USD 1 billion of capex investment in this country for setting up a development centre in Pune and also expanding our local manufacturing here. Our sales turnover is going to be over USD 3 billion in next two years," Dell EMC Director for Mega Projects, Ravinder Pal Singh said at an Assocham event.

Dell EMC already has a manufacturing unit at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

He said that the company last month shipped 10 millionth product from its Sriperumbudur factory.

Singh, however, expressed concern over the current structure of government policies and bids process for public procurement.

He said that security is a growing need for India as also the world over as so many terrorist incidents have taken place.

"But, when we look at GST rates, security devices have been put at 28 per cent. Ultimately, if you look at security, lots need to be done from government policy perspective," Singh said.

He said the government needs to look at domestic electronic market size and the demand that is being met from imports.

"Push for start-up to be able to compete is a great step to enable local manufacturing and innovation," Singh said.

He said that the governments policy need to extend benefits to original equipment makers in India like Dell EMC to boost local manufacturing ecosystem.

"Most of OEMs, despite having local manufacturing, doesnt benefit from it," Singh said.

Singh said that in lots of government projects, the lowest bidder is given business which is resulting in deterioration in quality of products that which is being used in some large projects. PTI PRS JM