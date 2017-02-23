Digital economy to increase reliance on indirect taxes: KPMG Global tax head

With the digital economy growing in size globally, worldwide countries are facing the issue of how to tax such businesses which have presence in one tax jurisdiction but services clients in many others. Are the laws of corporate taxes equipped to deal with such situations? Or do countries need to devise a different mechanism to tax such business activities?

Jane McCormick, Global Head of Tax, KPMG in the UK, says that with growing significance of digital economy, the authorities across the world will have to rely more on indirect taxes rather than corporate taxes to tax such business activities. "In a digital economy, you start to think whether corporation tax is the right tax. There is a good view that corporation tax is a tax for the old world economy, where a company and the whole supply chain was located in the country, and products were manufactured and sold in the same country making it relatively easier to tax businesses," say McCormick.

She further says that as the world becomes more complex and the supply chain gets more broken down, corporation tax is becoming more difficult to administer. "You must have seen a trend globally, the corporate tax rates are coming down and they are becoming a smaller percentage of the total tax collected and more and more tax is collected through other means, specifically indirect taxes (GST, VAT)," she added.

She, therefore, says that indirect taxes suits the digital economy more than the corporate taxes. She cites destination-based taxes under indirect taxes through which a digital service can be taxed where it is consumed. But she concedes that it would take a long time for the world to go on that route but she believes digital economy would lead to greater reliance on indirect taxes.

India has already introduced Equalisation Levy, a kind of service tax, on payment by an Indian resident for advertisement on a website not located in the country. The 6 per cent levy was introduced from June 2016. On the question of indirect taxes being considered regressive as they do not distinguish between rich and poor, McCormick says that they are more progressive than people think.

"The real issue though is: How do you make indirect taxes more progressive. There are ways you can do it. Government's can work out a minimum standard of living people ought to have and then exempt those goods and services (required for that living standard) from indirect taxes," she says, adding that in many countries basic goods like food items and children clothing are not taxed which means the poor surviving on these basic goods and services pay lower taxes.