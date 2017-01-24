ECB approvals touched four-month high in December

The RBI has released data for External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) approvals for December 2016. The value of approvals stood at $2.8 billion as compared to US $ 488.5 million in November 2016. ECB approvals touched a four month high in December.

The value of ECB approvals via the automatic route stood at $1 billion in December 2016, higher than $ 447.5 million in the previous month. Intas Pharmaceuticals, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Ford Credit India, Lulu Convention and Exhibition Centre Private Limited, Novozymes South Asia and Givaudan (India) Private Ltd were the biggest borrowers through the automatic route.

The value of ECB approvals via the approval route stood at $1.8 billion in December 2016. Reliance Industries dominated with 98 per cent of the total borrowing through this route for the month of December 2016. TSMT Technology (India) and K Line (India) Shipping Pvt Ltd were the other borrowers.

The number of ECB approvals too rose to 72 in December 2016, a three month high. In the previous month, the number of ECB approvals had touched 44.

During April-December 2016, the number of ECB/FCCB approvals stood at 554, higher than 512 approvals in the year-ago period. The number of approvals via the automatic route increased to 526 during April-December 2016 from 474 in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, the number of approvals via the approval route fell to 28 from 38 in the year-ago period.