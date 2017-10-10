Facebook India MD Umang Bedi resigns; Sandeep Bhushan named interim MD

Umang Bedi, the managing director of Facebook India, on Tuesday quit from his position, according to a statement by the social networking giant. Sandeep Bhushan has been named the interim managing director.

"We confirm that Umang Bedi will be leaving his role at Facebook at the end of this year. He has built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best," Facebook said in a statement here.

Umang Bedi served as the managing director of the South Asia region at Adobe before joining social media giant Facebook. According to PTI, Bedi is expected to start an entrepreneurial venture of his own. Bedi was not immediately available for comments.

Last year, Bedi took over from Kirthiga Reddy, who returned to the US to take on a new role at the company's headquarters at Menlo Park. Bedi came to Facebook with close to two decades of leadership experience covering sales, marketing and partnerships.

India is the second largest market for Facebook globally, after the US.

An engineering graduate from University of Pune, Bedi is an alumni of Harvard Business School.

"India is the most strategic and critical market for Facebook and the country will push the company's goal to connect the next one billion people," Bedi had said last year.

"The next billion that come on mobile, 70 per cent is coming from Asia, which is 700 million, of that 337 million are coming from India," Bedi had said.