Fire breaks out at Haldiram's factory in Noida, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a Haldiram's factory located in Noida's Sector 68. Chief Fire Officer Arun Singh spoke to PTI and said: "Fire broke out at around 7 pm at Haldiram factory. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. We have been trying to douse the blaze for two hours now." Strong winds are making it difficult for the tenders to douse the fire, Singh further added.

Nearly 100 workers were inside the factory when the fire started, however, all of them evacuated safely from the premises. Reports suggest that on any normal day around 200-300 people work in the factory.

According to a report in the Times of India, the fire seemed to have started after a boiler burst in the production unit.

"It is not clear whether the fire originated from boiler burst or due to short circuit. Twenty fire tenders and several fire fighters were engaged to douse the flames. The fire was massive and we are still trying to control the flames till late night," the TOI quoted Chief Fire Officer Arun Singh as saying.







