Flipkart announces $1.4 bn investment from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft

Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, has raised $1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.

The funding comes amid reports that Flipkart is expected to acquire Snapdeal in a deal that is apparently being pushed by SoftBank, which is one of the biggest investors in Snapdeal.



ALSO READ: As Snapdeal gets ready for imminent sale: Here are the main highlights of their journey so far





The three investors add to an existing group that includes Tiger Global Management, Naspers Group, Accel Partners and DST Global. The funding, at a post-transaction valuation of $11.6 billion, is the largest in Flipkart's ten-year history as well as in the Indian internet sector.

"This is a landmark deal for Flipkart and for India as it endorses our tech prowess, our innovative mindset and the potential we have to disrupt traditional markets. It is a resounding acknowledgement that the homegrown tech ecosystem is indeed thriving and succeeding in solving genuine problems in people's daily lives across all of India," said Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, founders of Flipkart.

ALSO READ: To fight competition from Amazon, Flipkart likely to buy eBay's operation in India





"We are delighted that Tencent, eBay and Microsoft-all innovation powerhouses-have chosen to partner with us on their India journey. We have chosen these partners based on their long histories of pioneering industries, and the unique expertise and insights each of them bring to Flipkart. This deal reaffirms our resolve to hasten the transformation of commerce in India through technology."

Tencent is a leading provider of internet value-added services in China and brings experience in linking social networking and e-commerce.

"Flipkart is a leader in e-commerce in India, with strong operational expertise and a deep understanding of user behaviour. This strategic partnership enables Tencent to participate in the exciting opportunities in e-commerce and payments in India. We look forward to helping Flipkart to deliver compelling experiences to users throughout India, and to contribute to the development of the internet ecosystem there," said Martin Lau, Tencent President. The investment by eBay is accompanied by a strategic commercial agreement with Flipkart. In exchange for an equity stake in Flipkart, eBay is making a cash investment in and selling its eBay.in business to Flipkart.

"The combination of eBay's position as a leading global e-commerce company and Flipkart's market stature will allow us to accelerate and maximize the opportunity for both companies in India," said Devin Wenig, President and CEO of eBay Inc.

The Indian online retail space is likely to see the biggest consolidation in the near future with a report stating that a merger between Flipkart and Snapdeal is on cards. Japanese firm SoftBank, which is pushing for the mega merger, is likely to invest up to $1.5 billion for around 15 percent stake in the merged entity, people close to the development said.

SoftBank is the largest investor in Snapdeal with a little over 30 percent stake. Flipkart's largest investor New York-based Tiger Global may sell shares worth $1 billion along with an infusion of fresh equity by SoftBank according to the broad contours of the deal. Tiger Global is expected to sell about 10 percent stake of its around 30 percent stake in Flipkart. SoftBank is reportedly exploring three options for Snapdeal-merge with Flipkart, combine with Alibaba-led Paytm, or a writedown of SoftBank's investment to zero.

The Flipkart Group includes well-known Indian brands such as Myntra, Jabong, PhonePe and Ekart-leaders of the online fashion and lifestyle, digital payments, and supply chain & logistics segments-besides the parent company. Launched in 2007, Flipkart has driven the behavioral shift in Indian consumers, and the wide acceptance the e-commerce industry enjoys.

