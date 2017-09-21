Flipkart Big Billion Day vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top offers on smartphones, TV, laptops

The festive season is upon us and so are the sales. All of India's notable e-commerce sites are clamouring to roll out the best deals. As offers on offers and deals on deals pile up, it might get a bit overwhelming to decide which product to pick. Although most of the deals are beneficial, we are helping you pick a couple that are not only being offered at a cheap rate but also are some of the better products on offer.

Here are the top offers on televisions, laptops and smartphones:



Television

: A 49-inches TCL LED TV is being offered at a 29% off, and will cost Rs 28,990, not Rs 40,990. Sanyo 49-inches full HD TV available at 36% off is now Rs 29,990, from Rs 46,990. A 32-inches LG LED TV is now being offered at a rate that is 29% off, making it available for Rs 17,490 from Rs 24,490. Micromax's 43-inches LED TV is now being sold at a discount of 44%, bringing the price down to Rs 18,991 from Rs 23,999. Sanyo's 49-inches full HD TV is now available for 33% off at Rs 37,990, and not Rs 56,990. A 49-inches Samsung HD LED TV is now for 62% off at Rs 49,990 from Rs 1,29,990. Panasonic's 32-inches HD LED TV is now available at 38% off for Rs 18,499 and not Rs 29,900.

Flipkart: Micromax's 32-inches HD Ready LED TV is being offered for 50% off at Rs 11,999, from Rs 23,999. Another Micromax, 40 inches, full HD LED TV is being rolled out for Rs 21,999, instead of Rs 39,999, at a discount of 44%. Samsung is offering a 32-inches HD ready LED TV for Rs 17,999, instead of Rs 28,900 at 37% off. A 32-inches HD ready LED TV by Intex Avoir is being offered at 43% off at Rs 12,499, instead of Rs 21,990. Sony Bravia's 40-inches full HD LED TV is being rolled out at 22% off for Rs 36,990, instead of Rs 47,900.

Smartphone

: The Redmi 4 64 gb is being sold at 14% off and is now Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 10,999. One Plus 3T 64 gb is being rolled out at 17% off Rs 24,999, instead of Rs 29,999, while the One Plus 5 128 gb is for Rs 37,999. iPhone 7 32 gb is at 31% off at Rs 38,999, while the 128 gb is for Rs 49,999 at 23% off. At Rs 39,990, one can also bag the BlackBerry KEYone limited edition. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which will be released on September 22 is made available with a cashback and exchange offer.: Redmi 4 64 gb is rolled out for a flat Rs 2,000 off at Rs 10,999. iPhone 7 32 gb is being rolled out for flat Rs 17,201 off at Rs 38,999, while the iPhone 7 128 gb is being offered for a flat Rs 16,201 off at Rs 59,999.

Laptop

: The 13.3-inches Apple MacBook is being rolled out for Rs 47,999 at a discount of 38%. Dell Vostro's 14-inches laptop is being rolled out for 28% off at Rs 23,990. The 15.6-inches Lenovo Ideapad is being offered at 17% off for Rs 33,990. A 10.1-inches Acer laptop is being offered Rs 11,976 at 25% off.

Flipkart: The 13.3-inches Apple Macbook is being offered for Rs 49,990 at 15% off. Lenovo's 15.6-inches Ideapad is being rolled out at a discount of upto Rs 6,000 at ?30,990. HP's 15.6-inches laptop is being offered at a discount of 22% at Rs 27,990.