Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy offers his job to woman employee for a day

In an initiative to inspire its staff, Flipkart has made a regular employee the CEO of the company for a day. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart, gave his job for a day to Padmini Pagadala who works as a designer in the online marketplace.

Flipkart had organised a competition for its employees across the country to become the CEO of the company for a day as part of its celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary. Padmini Pagadala who has worked with Flipkart for close to four years emerged as the winner.

"Only a company like Flipkart could present this mammoth of a canvas to an artist-engineer," Pagadala said. Krishnamurthy, meanwhile, tweeted:

"As a company, we have changed the way a country makes purchases. We have made an impact on the Indian economy. We have helped sellers," Pagadala said on Flipkart Stories.

As 'CEO of the Day', Pagadala will attend key stakeholder meetings alongside Krishnamurthy. Krishnamurthy will introduce him to his team and hold meetings to deal with issues at hand.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented Flipsters to get a taste of what it means to be CEO of a large, innovative company like Flipkart. We have a talented pool of people leading high-intensity teams who are helping us disrupt and innovate," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Krishnamurthy, whom Flipkart had hired from its biggest investor Tiger Global, had assumed his role as the CEO of the company in the beginning of the year after co-founder Binny Bansal was stepped up as group CEO.