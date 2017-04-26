Flipkart changes return policy again; 'All sales are final' text removed from website

Online marketplace Flipkart has once again updated its return policy on their website. Last week, Flipkart's website said 'refunds are not offered. All sales are final' making it tougher to avail refunds on many items sold on its platform in a bid to cut operational costs.

However, the website no longer carries the text. As per Flipkart's return policy from last week, buyers could, seemingly, only get replacement and not refund on products such as books, lifestyle, fashion products, fitness equipment, musical instruments, automotive parts and pet supplies.

Now, this has changed. Buyers can get refund for these products. However, a glimpse at the Flipkart's Returns and Cancellation policy suggest that the company prefers making a replacement over giving a refund.

Flipkart on its website says: "Our Returns policy may vary slightly depending on the product and seller".

"Possible resolution could be Replacement, Exchange (only for Apparel and Footwear) or Refund in case we are unable to provide a Replacement/Exchange," the website adds in its Returns and Cancellation section.

Its refund policy reads:



Refunds are issued when

- Seller cannot provide replacement

- In-line with Buyer Protection, when a dispute has been ruled in your favour

Seller allows Refunds on select categories under certain conditions. Please check with the individual Seller's Returns Policy."

Following the confusion over its refund policy, a Flipkart spokesperson has clarified and assured buyers that the company's return policy is customer-friendly.

"Flipkart's return policy is the most customer-friendly across the industry," a spokesperson said, reported by The Economic Times. "Customers can request for instant refunds on about two-thirds of the 1,800 categories on Flipkart, directly through the self-service option. It is hassle-free, seamless and quick, and millions of customers have benefitted from it. The policy was last changed over a year ago. In the interest of our customers, the text of the policy has been simplified and made more explicit for easy reference," the spokesperson added.

