Google India is the best company to work for, says BT-PeopleStrong survey

Google India has once again emerged as the 'Best Company to Work For' in a Business Today survey, followed by Accenture India and Amazon. Google and Accenture have actually held on to the No. 1 and No. 2 positions they won in 2015. Amazon has displaced TCS from the third slot this year.

The employees survey was conducted by Business Today with help of knowledge partner PeopleStrong, a leading HR solution company. The other top ten winners were Microsoft, IBM, Infosys Technologies, Facebook, ICICI Bank and HP.

The awards were given by Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at a glittering function on Wednesday in Mumbai.

This is the 15th edition of 'The Best Companies to Work For' survey, which has 25 winners from various industry sectors like ICICI Bank from banking; Tata Steel from the core sector; Abbott from pharmaceuticals; Indian Hotels from hospitality; LG from manufacturing; Airtel from telecom and allied; M&M from engineering and automotive; Lifestyle International from others and diversified; Google from software, hardware and information technology; Amazon from Internet; and IBM from BPO, KPO and ITes.

