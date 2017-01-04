Google unveils training programme for small and medium businesses

Google has launched "Digital Unlocked", a training programme for equipping millions of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India with digital skills to grow their business.

Digital Unlocked is Google's initiative to ensure small businesses in India have access to quality training. The programme is available online, offline and on mobile. The online training comprises a set of 90 video tutorials with several case studies and is available free of charge. The tutorials cover a comprehensive set of topics ranging from building a web presence and driving online growth to reaching customers over mobile and video. The trainings are certified by Google, Indian School of Business and FICCI. The offline training is being conducted in partnership with FICCI and, over the next three years, 5,000 workshops will be held across 40 Indian cities.

The initiative is the result of the study Google did along with KPMG. The findings were launched as a report -- "Impact of internet and digitization on SMBs in India". They found that 68 per cent of India's 51 million SMBs don't have any web presence. The research shows that with greater uptake of digital by SMBs could grow their profits twice as fast. Some of the main challenges in going online are the lack of understanding by SMBs about the benefits of digital technologies and lack of technical skills.

For India's mobile-first audience, Google also launched Primer, a free mobile app designed to teach digital marketing skills in a quick, easy and interactive way. Primer also works offline and is currently available in English and Hindi with Tamil, Telugu and Marathi versions coming shortly.

"The Internet is a powerful equaliser and we are motivated to bring the benefits of information and technology to as many people as possible. Building for everyone and making it available in the hands of as many people is at the heart and core of what we do. And we do this by investing in open ecosystems," said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google.

Referring specifically to small and medium businesses, Pichai added, "The Internet and digital technology will be an engine of growth for the Indian economy. Today, anyone can become an entrepreneur, a developer, or a creator, but it is important that they have the right tools and skills to digitise. We believe it is important for us to invest in training and equipping these individuals and small businesses to accelerate their journey of growth."