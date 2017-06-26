GST effect: Nike, Adidas, Levi's offer discounts as sales season comes early

GST has brought a fresh wave of sales, with most companies offering discounts as they try to finish off their stocks before the roll out of the new tax system on July 1. The end of season sales usually begin in the end of June, but this year brick-and-mortar retailers started offering discounts from the beginning of June. There are Buy 2 Get 2, Flat 40-50% off and many other discounts on top clothing, footwear companies including top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Levi's. While these companies have not revealed when these discounts will end, the strategy could change after July 1 when the GST is rolled out.

Here are the offers on top brands in Delhi-NCR:

Pantaloons: In Delhi-NCR, Pantaloons, which sells products from multiple brands, is offering 50% off when buyers shop worth Rs 10,0000. There are also discounts starting from 20% on different brands. The discount stretches to 50% on some brands.

Nike: Sporting brand Nike is offering up to 50 % discount on some products. Some products are being sold at the discount of 25% and 35%. The sales started early in Nike with the company offering discount from June 1.

Levi's: Jeans brand Levi's is offering flat 40% discounts on most of the items with some selected items on 50 % off. An earlier scheme that ran from June 7 to June 23 had a Buy 2 Get 2 offer.

Adidas: Adidas Originals is offering 50% flat discount on purchase of 3 or more items. Buyers can choose both shoes and clothes to avail the offer. On single items, the company is offering up to 40 percent off depending on the products. The sales at Adidas started in the first week of June.

Puma: Sportswear company Puma is offering a discount of up to 40 % on select merchandise. Sales started on 1 June.

Arrow: Clothing brand Arrow, like some of the other brands, also has an ongoing Buy 2 Get 2 Offer in Delhi-NCR. There's a discount of 20 % on single items. Those who shop 5 or more items can avail flat 40 % off on the total bill. There's a 30 % discount on suits and blazers.