Hindustan Unilever net profit rises 9 percent in Q1

Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

Profit rose to Rs 1283 crore ($199.45 million) in its first quarter ended June 30, from Rs 1174 crore a year earlier, the maker of products ranging from the Lakme cosmetics to Lipton tea said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of Rs 1174 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from sale of products rose about 5 percent to Rs 9094 crore, while revenue from its personal care segment, which includes brands such as Fair & Lovely, increased 3.5 percent.