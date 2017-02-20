Demonetisation effect: Housing sales fall 31%; launches dip 40% in December quarter, says report

Housing sales fell by 31 per cent while launches dipped 40 per cent in eight major cities during the December quarter, over previous three months, due to market uncertainty post-demonetisation, says a report.

The stock of unsold houses however fell marginally by 1 per cent to 4,53,592 units in Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai from 4,59,067 units in the previous quarter, said PropEquity, a real estate data, research and analytics firm.

"Housing demand crashed across top eight cities in the fourth quarter of 2016 post demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes," it said in a release.

Sales stood at 26,718 units during October-December, down 31 per cent from 38,450 units in the previous quarter.

Similarly, the launches of new homes dropped to 16,636 units from 27,696 units.

"Housing demand (absorption) across key cities declined by 31 per cent largely on uncertainty post demonetisation which led to very few transactions materialising in both primary and secondary market," the company said.

The launches of homes fell as developers were waiting to gauge the true extent of demonetisation impact on real estate before launching any new projects, it added.