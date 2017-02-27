HSBC sets aside $773 million for tax probes

Global banking giant HSBC has disclosed being probed by tax authorities in India and several other countries, including Switzerland and Dubai, for allegedly abetting tax evasion of four Indians and their families.

Disclosing the tax-related investigations in its latest annual report published last week, HSBC further said it has set aside USD 773 million (over Rs 5,000 crore) as a provision for various tax- and money laundering-related matters. The bank has also admitted that it has been approached by the regulatory and law enforcement agencies of various countries for information on persons and entities named in the leaked 'Panama Papers' -- which included hundreds of Indians who had indulged in alleged tax violations through offshore tax havens with the help of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

There are many factors that may affect the range of outcomes, and the resulting financial impact of these investigations and reviews. Due to uncertainties and limitations of these estimates, the ultimate penalties could differ significantly from the amount provided, HSBC said, while adding that it is cooperating with the relevant authorities. Various tax administrations, regulatory and law enforcement authorities around the world, including in the US, France, Belgium, Argentina and India, are conducting investigations and reviews of HSBC Swiss Private Bank and other HSBC companies in connection with allegations of tax evasion or tax fraud, money laundering and unlawful crossborder banking solicitation, it said.

It further said the Indian tax authorities in February 2015 had issued summons and request for information to an HSBC company in India. In August 2015 and November 2015, HSBC companies received notices issued by two offices of the Indian tax authority alleging that the Indian tax authority had sufficient evidence to initiate prosecution against HSBC Swiss Private Bank and an HSBC company in Dubai for allegedly abetting tax evasion of four Indian families.



