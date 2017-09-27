ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma on Fortune most powerful biz women list

Indian bankers Chanda Kochhar and Shikha Sharma have made it to the fifth and 21st spots, respectively, in Fortune magazine's list of most powerful women in business outside the United States. India-born PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi came in at number two on the US edition of the list.

Fortune on Tuesday said India's largest private lender, ICICI Bank, has thrived under MD & CEO Kochhar's stewardship of eight years. About Axis Bank MD and CEO Sharma, Fortune said now that she has been reconfirmed as CEO, she can focus on beefing up the bank's digital services, which includes expanding its digital payments app's reach.

The list was topped by Banco Santander group executive chairman Ana Botin. GSK CEO Emma Walmsley bagged the second place, followed by Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher at the third slot. The US list was led by General Motors chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

Lockheed Martin chairman, president, and CEO Marillyn Hewson took the third spot. This is the 17th year Fortune has ranked the most powerful women in business outside the US. The 50 global businesswomen represent 17 countries and many industries and had 11 newcomers this year.

The methodology involved four criteria: the size and importance of the woman's business in the global economy, the health and direction of the business, the arc of the woman's career (resume and runway ahead), and social and cultural influence. The US list comprised 26 CEOs controlling USD 1.1 trillion in market cap, seven newcomers, one returnee, and 9 women.