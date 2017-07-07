IDFC and Shriram Group likely to merge businesses to form $ 10 billion entity

Infrastructure finance company IDFC and Chennai-based financial services Shriram Group have discussed the idea of merging their business to form a $10 billion entity.

According to news reports, Shriram Group's Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance will be merged with IDFC Bank, in which IDFC holds a 52.86 per cent stake.

The announcement could be made as soon as July 8. IDFC and Shriram Group are said to have between 90-120 days to carry out talks regarding the merger.

IDFC bank reported a 25 per cent higher year-on-year Net Profit in FY17 at Rs 1,020 crore.The bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 21,545.33 crore and its net non-performing loans in FY17 stood at 1.1 per cent. The plan to merge the businesses is aimed at expanding the bank's customer base.

Shriram Group's Shriram Transport Finance is the country's largest financier of commercial vehicles and construction equipment. Shriram City Union Finance deals with retail finance for home, auto and personal loans.

The merger can help IDFC bank get a foothold in southern India where the Shriram Group has a strong presence.

"We keep evaluating opportunities from time to time and should anything concrete fructify, we will inform the exchanges as appropriate. At this point, there is nothing that can be disclosed," the Financial Express quoted the bank as saying.

Both, Shriram Transport and Shriram City Union, did not comment on the merger.