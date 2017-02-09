India hands over to the UK extradition request for Vijay Mallya

India on Thursday handed over to the UK an extradition request for absconding businessman Vijay Mallya who is facing cases of loan default and other financial irregularities.

"Today (Thursday), we handed over the request for extradition of Vijay Vittal Mallya which we received from the CBI to the UK High Commission here. We have requested the UK side to extradite him to face trial in India," External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Vikas Swarup said.

Asserting that India has a "legitimate" case against Mallya, he said if an extradition request is honoured, it shows their "sensitivity towards our concerns".

"We have made the extradition request in prescribed format and it is for the UK to deliberate on the request and take further action," he added.

Swarup also said India is yet to make an extradition request for former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi.

Last month, a CBI court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Mallya in the Rs 720-crore IDBI Bank loan default case. Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to various banks, had left India on March 2.