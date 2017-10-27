India Today Group launches MobileTak.in, a portfolio of 7 digital channels

Seven niche digital channels across six platforms under the name of Mobiletak.in. has been launched by the India Today Group. The seven digital channels from Mobiletak.in are News Tak, Sports Tak, Food Tak, Life Tak, Astro Tak, Tech Tak and Yoga Tak.



MobileTak.in is an omni-platform channel, which offers visitors a hot list of short and crisp videos on topics ranging across sports, movies, politics, astrology, food, technology, humour, fashion and news.

Commenting on Mobiletak.in, India Today Group Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie said, "Content consumption on mobile devices is growing at a phenomenal rate, and we are catering to this growing appetite for content on mobile with this new launch."

"Mobiletak.in is mobile-first in content and experience. We always wanted to create a series of niche channels. This would have been a herculean task on television, but the onslaught of content consumption on mobile and the current digital landscape have enabled in ushering in the simultaneous mega launch of the seven niche digital channels," she said.

The portfolio of niche digital channels from MobileTak.in.IN is as follows:

Sports Tak - From matches to bouts, this channel provides everything you need to know to stay updated on sports in India and the world.

Astro Tak - Do you want a glimpse of the future so that you can be prepared? Then Astro Tak is the place for you. The channel will offer everything from horoscopes and predictions to what is written in the stars.

Life Tak - Work life, family, relationships, trends and more. Engage & connect with what matters to you.

Tech Tak - Get the latest on gadgets and technology here, from mobiles to digital platforms, to what's in and what's not.

Yoga Tak - From health concerns to ageing, there is a yoga hack for everything, learn the asanas, sequences and techniques from the experts anytime and anywhere.

Food Tak - Master traditional Indian & international cuisines, share family recipes and specialties.

News Tak - Find quick and short video updates on the latest news in India and around the world here.

Mobile Tak is built over progressive web app technology which works on any handset and any operating system giving users access to content in the remotest parts of the country.

The combination of content, technology and ease of sharing makes the platform very engaging for all users. Sharing is at the heart of MobileTak and allows users to share content via Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, e-mail with just a click of a button.