Infosys defends CEO's pay hike after founders raise of governance concerns

Infosys on Wednesday defended its decision to hike CEO Vishal Sikka's pay package and severance package of two former top executives after a CNBC TV18 report said that the three founders had raised concern over the executive pay decisions.

Commenting on the report Infosys said "all decisions have been made bona fide in the overall interest of the company" and that full disclosures had already been made.



The founders of Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, had informed the company's board that they have certain corporate governance concerns, CNBC-TV18 reported late on Tuesday.

Infosys founders N.R. Narayana Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan and Nandan Nilekani wrote to the company's board last month raising concerns including the pay hike given to Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, according to the report.

The three founders also questioned the high severance package given to two former senior officials, the news channel reported.

In response to CNBC-TV18's queries Infosys said decisions had been taken in the interest of the company and the board evaluated with due importance the suggestions received from stakeholders, including promoters.

Former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal's severance package amounted to 173.8 million rupees, or 24 month's pay, and the agreement was "being administered in accordance with the contractual rights and obligations", Infosys said in a statement last year.

In a January filing with the U.S. market regulator, Infosys, which is also listed on Nasdaq, said former general counsel David Kennedy would receive severance payments of $868,250 and other reimbursements over 12 months.



Infosys founders along with their family members owned 12.75% of the company as of end-December, according to stock exchange data.

On the share buyback, Infosys said "there have been several reports in the media that the Board of Infosys is meeting in next few days to consider Rs. 12,000 crore share buyback. In this regard, the Company would like to clarify that its policy is not to comment on rumors or speculations."

