ITC launches fruits and vegetable brand 'Farmland'

FMCG major ITC has launched a new brand Farmland for fresh fruits and vegetables. The new brand has debuted the market with the staple vegetable - potatoes. But, why potatoes? Total consumer spend of fruits & vegetables in India is Rs 500,000 crores from which the largest share is occupied by table potatoes at Rs 70,000 crores, said S Sivakumar, Group Head - ITC's Agri Business and Information Technology at the launch. Everybody likes potatoes but there are a lot of myths around it as a vegetable with high fat content or being unsuitable for diabetes, says Sachid Madan, Chief Executive and Director - ?Technico Agri Sciences, part of the ITC Group. To dispel these myths, ITC has partnered the research institute Indian Council for Agricultural Research - Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI) to inform consumers of the nutritional benefits of potatoes, he added.

Farmland potatoes are available in four variants: Natural Low Sugar Potatoes, Potatoes with Natural Antioxidant, Baby Potatoes and French Fry Potatoes. They will be sold at a small premium of 10-15 per cent over local prices which will vary according to market fluctuations. It will be currently available in Delhi and will gradually make a foray in all the metros in the next few months. Farmland potatoes will be sold through organized retail, e-commerce platforms and the neighborhood grocery stores.

The company plans to launch a new product category every quarter. Some of the categories it is exploring is green leafy vegetables or apples.