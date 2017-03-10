Ex-Kingfisher chief Vijay Mallya: Ready to negotiate and talk settlement

Embattled billionaire Vijay Mallya has criticised the Indian government saying the centre is "bent upon" holding him guilty without fair trial.

Mallya posted a series of tweets in the early hours of Friday.

The business tycoon also said that the allegations laided against him by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi before the Supreme Court "only prove the attitude of the Government against" him.

He also raised question over Public Sector Banks' One Time Settlements policy: "Public Sector Banks have policies for One Time Settlements. Hundreds of borrowers have settled. Why should this be denied to us?," he tweeted.

The liqour baron also added that his previous offer before the apex court was oppossed by banks.

Our substantial offer before the Hon'ble Supreme Court was rejected by Banks without consideration.Am ready to talk settlement on fair basis - Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017

Finally, Mallya said that he is ready to negotiate a settlement:

Wish the Hon'ble Supreme Court would intervene and put an end to all this by directing Banks and us to negotiate and settle.We are ready. - Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 9, 2017

"These remarks came a day after the Supreme Court asked him about the "truthfulness" of his disclosure of assets and transfer of USD 40 millions to his children.

The consortium of banks led by State Bank of India have alleged that Mallya concealed the facts and diverted the money to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna Mallya and Tanya Mallya in "flagrant violation" of the orders passed by the Karnataka High Court.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the banks, contended that unless Mallya deposits USD 40 million before this court, he does not deserve to be heard and, moreover, he needed to appear personally as the contempt notice has already been issued.

"He did not disclose the USD 40 million deal with Diageo to this court. He took the Supreme Court for a ride, cares two hoots for the courts," Rohatgi said.

In response to the query as to how the orders of the court would be enforced, he said that the government is seeking deportation of Mallya from the UK where he is currently residing.