McDonald's goes health-conscious, includes soups and salads menu, launches self-service kiosks

Soon, you can head to the nearest McDonald's for your daily dose of healthy meals and not worry about counting those calories!

Westlife Development Ltd, which owns McDonald's franchises in West and South India, has introduced a healthy menu which includes soups and salads at their new outlet at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

The company plans to expand this menu to all of its franchises soon.

McDonald's introduced its breakfast menu in 2010, revamping it in January to include Indian-customized dishes like masala dosa burger and masala scrambled eggs.

"Those are two of our largest selling items on the breakfast menu, along with the classic Egg Mc Muffin," said Amit Jatia, vice-chairman of Westlife Development, reported by Livemint.

Keeping up with its health campagin, the fast food gaint is also set to roll out calorie counts in its menus.

Additionally, you will no longer have to wait in long queues to order orders as the restaurant is intriducing digital self-service kiosks where you can place your order, payment and wait for the staff to serve you.

"A lot of people don't prefer QSRs because they don't want to stand in long queues, but now we are introducing table service," Jatia added.

The Nariman Point restaurant is also the first in the series of McDonald's restaurants that will be redesigned with decor changes and will have atleast two digital kiosks as a part of its global strategy to improve customer experience and convenience through technology.

"A consumer brand has to evolve every day because consumers are evolving very rapidly," said Jatia. "We worked on small elements of this in every restaurant, and then we brought it together."

The company has been on a mission to make its menu healthier and shed its unhealthy tag for years as the US battles an obesity epidemic and consumers become more health-conscious worldwide.

