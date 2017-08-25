McDonald's outlets may not shut right away in Delhi, more clarity expected next month

The tussle between McDonald's and Vikram Bakshi is turning dire day after day. The fast food giant is looking for a new partner to continue business in India. On the other hand, Vikram Bakshi has his heart set on using the McDonald's brand name for restaurants in northern and eastern India which had their contracts revoked over agreement breaches.

Vikram Bakshi has hinted that the outlets may not be closed despite the fallout with McDonald's. "Let's say we run operations after the stipulated period. What can McDonald's do? They cannot use force and strip down the sign boards from the stores. They have to go to court and go through a proper process," he was quoted by The Times of India.

The Illinois-based burger and fries company had terminated franchise agreements for all 169 restaurants in North and Eastern India running under the McDonald's brand earlier this week. The reason McDonald's cited was that Connaught Place Restaurants Limited (CPRL) materially flouted terms of franchise agreement and did nothing to correct them despite providing a chance to do so.

CPRL is the franchise joint venture which used to run the McDonald's chain of restaurant in northern and eastern India. Vikram Bakshi was the managing director of this joint venture before he was ousted in August 2013 on charges of mismanagement and financial misappropriation.

McDonald's has asked all the 169 restaurants to stop using its brand name after September 6. The company is also looking for new partner to help it run operations in north and eastern India.

There has been another development, though. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has asked both - Mcdonald's and Vikram Bakshi to sort things out among themselves. The Tribunal has given them till August 30 to decide whether they are willing to settle things amicably, or not. McDonald's had moved NCLAT to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) decision to reinstate the Bakshi.

Scheduling the next hearing on August 30, NCLAT has asked McDonald's to furnish an undertaking that all the 169 restaurants will be allowed to function normally till the course of negotiations. The Tribunal has even asked Bakshi to submit an undertaking declaring that he will not pursue the criminal cases filed against McDonald's executives in India when they approach him for negotiations.

