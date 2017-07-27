MeritTrac launches employability enhancement programme AceTrac

Testing and assessment company MeritTrac Services has launched AceTrac to assess candidates on employability skills at regular intervals during the graduation study of a student. That candidates are not job-ready is the refrain of several companies. "Corporates have been looking for a solution that can help them recruit job-ready candidates. The educational institutions and the student community have been looking for solutions that will help them improve their employability quotient. AceTrac has been evolved out of this market need," said Nagendran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President of MeritTrac Services at the launch.

Hence, AceTrac starts as the student enrolls in a graduation course. It is a three-stage programme comprising of diagnostic, review and final employability assessment. The diagnostic assessment will assess students in the first or the second year of graduate education and generate feedback on strengths and areas of improvement. The feedback from the assessment will be used as an input for designing training interventions. In six to twelve months after the diagnostic assessment, the students undergo a review assessment. Their improvement is analysed and training needs are fine-tuned. The final employability test is undertaken few months before the graduation or the placement season. The continuous assessment, feedback and training helps in improvement and readiness for workplace.

AceTrac assesses candidates on key employability parameters - Cognitive Abilities, Communication Skills, Interest and Personality. The tests monitors students' proficiency and progress in Interactive English, Number Dexterity, Problem Solving and Decision Making.

English language communication has been identified as a key requirement by corporates for employability. AceTrac assesses candidates on written, spoken and listening skills in the English language. To add to this, AceTrac also assesses interest and personality which is important for 'Person-Job' fitment.

The performance of student communities is hosted on the secure AceTrac platform. The students can access their reports from the platform using their credentials. The institutions get access to detailed analytics based dashboards on student performance and training needs. Authenticated corporate and hiring managers are given free access to the platform from where they can identify employable student groups, communities and colleges.

Gopal Devanahalli, CEO of MeritTrac Services said, "AceTrac will complement India's skill building initiatives by systematically enhancing job-readiness of candidates thereby making them gainfully employable." Over the last 17 years, MeritTrac, subsidiary of Manipal Global Education (MaGE), has administered more than 20 million pre-recruitment assessments for over 300 organisations.