Meru cabs reduce prices to Rs.16/km for Delhi commuters

Meru has announced major reduction its Radio Taxi category fares to Rs. 16 per km on all 'Now' rides booked via Meru App in Delhi NCR from the existing government approved rates of Rs. 23 per Km for day time and Rs. 28.75 per Km during night time.



The new price, available exclusively on Meru's mobile application comes with no surge price, no ride time charge, no base fare and no night time charge.

The new fares will be without surge price, ride time charges, base fare and night time charges. It seems like the company is taking a dig at two most popular cab-hailing services, Ola and Uber for the recent chaos with the drivers' strike.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Sangoi, CEO, Meru said, "Keeping its promise of offering reliable taxi services at affordable prices, Meru has introduced new prices to provide affordable rides for our esteemed customers in Delhi NCR. Meru continues to be the only major player in the taxi service industry that does not charge its customers surge price. By providing competitive prices in Radio Taxi services, we aim to provide even more affordable travel options to our ever growing customer base".