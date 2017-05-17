Reliance Jio pushes Mukesh Ambani to No. 1 spot in Forbes' list of global gamechangers

The launch of Reliance Jio late last year has catapulted Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani to the top spot on the Forbes Global Gamechangers list. Forbes acknowledged Ambani and Reliance Jio's achievement of getting 100 million users in a record time and changing the telecom landscape in the country.

Forbes described the entrepreneurs in the list as "intrepid business leaders" who were "unsatisfied with the status quo."

"Bringing the internet to India's masses. Oil and gas tycoon entered the country's telecom market with a bang, offering fast internet at dirt-cheap prices. Gained 100 million customers in six months and set off a wave of consolidation in the market," Forbes said.

Ambani has invested heavily to build a digital platform for his telecom broadband business under Reliance Jio. In the past five years, RIL's investment has exceeded the company's cumulative investment of 35 years.

"For me, Jio is a mission to enable each one of you to live and experience Digital Life in all its destiny-reshaping possibilities. Jio provides opportunities for every Indian to prosper and live a better life," Ambani had said on March 31.

"Anything and everything that can go digital is going digital. India cannot afford to be left behind," Forbes quoted Ambani as saying.

Apart from Jio launch, Ambani also saw success in overtaking Tata Group's TCS and turning Reliance Industries into the most valued stock on BSE this April. The performance of Jio changed the pecking order in the market, according to industry experts.

Others in the Forbes list of global gamechangers included founder of home appliances company Dyson, James Dyson, American global investment management corporation BlackRock cofounder Larry Fink, Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, social media company Snap cofounder Evan Spiegel, Chinese ride sharing giant Didi Chuxing founder Cheng Wei and African retail tycoon Christo Wiese.