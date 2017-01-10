Musafir.com appoints Rajesh Pareek as Group CEO

Online Travel Agency Musafir.com has appointed Rajesh Pareek as Group CEO, as the company gears up for its first major round of funding.

In his new position, Rajesh will lead Musafir.com with a focus on international expansion and the company's next round of fund raising activities, Musafir.com said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Musafir.com Chairman and Co-founder Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani said: "Rajesh will play an instrumental role in strengthening our business model, raising capital, and exploring new mergers and acquisitions."

Musafir.com has plans for further expansion across India, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions in the near to medium term, the company said.

"Rajesh's key priority will be to ensure that the company delivers business results and ultimately establish Musafir.com as the number one OTA in the MENA region," Musafir.com Co-founder and Managing Director Sachin Gadoya said.

Rajesh joins Musafir.com from Dubai International Financial Centre where he had served as Chief Financial Officer from January 2011 to December 2016.