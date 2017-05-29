NTPC posts 25.5% fall in fourth-quarter profit on one-off charge

State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.

Net profit was Rs 20.79 billion ($322.31 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 27.93 billion a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

The company said it incurred an impairment loss of Rs 7.83 billion in the fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of Rs 25.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.