Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation case against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata

A day after Tata Motors shareholders voted in favour of his removal as director, Industrialist Nusli Wadia on Friday filed a criminal defamation case against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata for allegedly defaming him.

Nusli Wadia in his complaint said Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and the board had individually and collectively defamed him by printing, publishing and circulating "false, frivolous, baseless, incorrect, libellous and defamatory material" with the sole intention of tarnishing his reputation.

According to reports, Ishaat Hussain had accused Nusli Wadia of acting in concert with Cyrus Mistry. Hussain also said that all the allegations made by Wadia in the past were baseless.

Today's development comes two days after the Tata Steel members voted to remove Nusli Wadia from the office of the director of the company.

According to Mint, the directors against whom complaints have been filed are Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, Ishaat Hussain, Nitin Nohria, Ranendra Sen, Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan, Ralf Speth, N Chandrasekaran and FN Subedar.



