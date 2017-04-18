Ola, Uber drivers to go on strike today: Here's all you need to know

Ola and Uber drivers to go on strike today for the second time this year. The drivers assosiations are protesting against low fares fixed by their respective firms and also for the lack of basic amenities.

Although the protest would be just for a day, but the shortage of cabs on weekdays is expected to impact daily commuters.

The kaali-peeli taxi drivers have also announced to join the day-long protest.

In February, drivers of both the companies went on a 13-day long strike, which ended after a meeting of Ola, Uber drivers with the Delhi government and company managements.

After the strike in February, the assosiations were promised action against low fares and for basic amenities from the aggregators.

1.5 lakh app-based taxis in Delhi-NCR have decided not to take out their vehicles on April 18. They have planned a protest march to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines from the Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara, said a report published in the Hindustan Times.

The Sarvodaya Drivers' Association of Delhi (SDAD) that was leading the strike claimed that Ola has agreed to its demands, however, the management of the company refused to comment on the assertion.

Thousands of drivers working with the two taxi aggregators had gone on indefinite strike against "low" fares and "lacking" basic amenities their employers provide them.

The strike has been called by the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, which led the February agitation.

"There has been no satisfactory response from either the companies or the Delhi government. Our demands have not been met, nor has there been any assurance given to us of any resolution. We have tried to get ourselves heard through peaceful means earlier, but it has not worked. On Tuesday, we will blockade the roads and will make sure that no taxi or auto operates on the roads," informed Sarvodaya Driver Association, Chairman, S P Soni to the Economic Times.

In a bid to keep the situation under control, the Delhi High Court restrained two taxi drivers unions from disrupting services of cabs run by Ola and Uber in the national capital region.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw passed a decree "permanently injuncting" the two unions and anyone associated with them from blocking cabs of Ola and Uber.

The court also stopped the unions and their members or associates from removing or confiscating the mobile devices installed in the app-based cabs.

It also restrained them from staging any dharna or causing any commotion or violence within 500 metres of the offices of Ola and Uber here.

The court passed the order after the two app-based cab companies said that efforts to settle the dispute with the two unions -- the Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi (SDAD) and the Rajdhani Tourist Drivers Union -- by mediation have failed.

(With inputs from PTI)