ONGC to invest Rs 7,337 crore to boost output

Oil and Natural Gas Corp, country's top oil and gas explorer, will invest Rs 7,337 crore ($1.10 billion) in five fields to produce about 15 million tonnes of oil and about 3 billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas, it said on Thursday.

India wants to boost its local output to cut dependence on imports from the current 77 percent.

Most of this investment would go into developing the R-Series fields, off west coast, that can produce 8.39 million tonnes of oil and 1.696 BCM of gas.

ONGC will invest about Rs 4100 crore in the fields that will begin oil production during 2018-19. The fields are expected to produce at a peak rate of 14,583 barrels per day (bpd) in 2019-20, it said in a statement.