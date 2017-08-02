PayPal launches innovation labs in Chennai, Bengaluru

Online payments firm PayPal has launched its two technology labs in India. The firm has opened up its Innovation Labs in Chennai and in Bengaluru.

India is the third country after US and Singapore where PayPal has launched these Innovation Labs.

The lab will serve as a platform to promote innovation in the newest technology areas, the company said.

The company further informed that these labs will upport innovation across diverse fields including machine learning, artificial intelligence, data science, internet of things (IoT), penetration testing, software defined radios and wireless communication, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), computer vision and basic robotics.

PayPal is an US based multinational company, whose presence in India and rumour has it, that it may acquire a stake in Freecharge, although Freecharge has out rightly denied this.

