Paytm Mall launches 'Mera Cashback Sale'; offers cashbacks worth Rs 501 crore

E-commerce major Paytm Mall has announced a four-day 'Mera Cashback Sale' from the September 20 to September 23. To sweeten the deals, Paytm Mall has allocated Rs 501 cr in assured cashbacks for its customers.

Paytm Mall has partnered with brand-authorized stores, retail chains and small shopkeepers to host a wide range of products at cashback ranging from 15% to 100%.

In fashion category, Paytm Mall is offering cashbacks up to 50 per cent. A jeans from Lee will fetch you 50 per cent cash back after a 40 per cent discount.

Paytm Mall is also offering cashback up to 35 per cent on groceries, food items. The cashback is as high as 50 per cent for some dry fruits and nuts. In electronics category, Paytm Mall is offering a flat Rs 18,000 cashback on Apple MacBook Pro.

"We are excited to launch Lucky Lifafa as a new and innovative way of rewarding our customers this festive season in addition to cashbacks. We will be giving away exclusive deals and exciting freebies with every order placed on the platform. We are confident this will add significant value to their festive shopping experience," said Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall has also launched Lucky Lifafa wherein customers will receive a surprise gift after every order. The company has partnered with over 50 brands across online and offline including Uber, Zoomcar, Apollo Pharmacy, Lenskart, Levi's, and more to bring deals and offers for customers.

Customers will also receive movie vouchers, free room hotels, mobile and fashion accessories and other freebies. The cumulative value of offers curated for Lucky Lifafa is over Rs 200 crore.

ALSO READ: Amazon India is offering OnePlus 3T 64GB at a discount of Rs 5,000 for Prime Members

