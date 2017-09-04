Paytm Mall plans to invest Rs 1000 crore for festive season

Ahead of the festive season, Paytm Mall is planning to invest over Rs 1000 crore for marketing strategy and brand promotions. Over 65 million products from more than 1,000 brands will be available for the customers on the recently launched e-commerce platform.

Paytm, the most popular digital wallet of the country, is leaving no stone unturned for an enriching customer experience. You don't need to worry if there is a huge queue when you visit one of the few brick-and-mortar Paytm Malls during this festive season. The company is installing QR Codes at storefronts which will enable the buyer to browse products and place an order.

Describing future plans, Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of Paytm Mall, said, "Our promise is to offer customers the best and biggest offers from trusted retailers and make our platform the de-facto first choice for online shopping."

Products ranging from Apple to Lenovo, from Puma to Vero Moda, from JBL to Sony will be exclusively available on the platform and in the mall with promotional discounts and cash back offers.

The company is on-boarding shopkeepers and brand authorised stores across the country to offer a trusted buying experience and faster deliveries to consumers, an official press release by Paytm said.