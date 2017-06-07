Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy home in Lutyen's Delhi

Founder of digital wallet and now payments bank Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma is all set to buy a Rs 82 crore residential property in Delhi's most high-end residence, Golf Links.

The digital entrepreneur has already paid up the advance amount after signing the MoU for the sprawling 6,000 sq ft estate in the Lutyen's area where he plans to build his home, reported the Economic Times.

The Lutyen's zone covers over 3,000 acre with over 1,000 bungalows.

This marks the first entry of an internet billionaire in Delhi's elite residential circles.

Sharma has been featured in the Forbes' list as the youngest Indian billionaire with a net worth of $13 billion. His wealth soared 162 per cent in 2016 making him the richest entrepreneur under 40 years.

