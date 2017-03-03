Ratan Tata writes to employees, says 'you are the inheritors and custodians of the Trusts'

Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata on Friday called all the employees of Tata Group the 'inheritors and custodians of the Trusts' and of its 'belief in making a sustainable change' in society.

Tata said this in a letter written on the occasion of 178th birth anniversary of Tata Trusts founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. The year also marks 125th year of Tata Trusts. The charitable trust owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding entity of all group companies.

While addressing the employees of the 148-year-old Group, Tata thanked them for their hard work. "You bring your zeal, your vigour, your integrity and most importantly your hard work. It is because of you that we can derive and obtain the opportunity and the privilege to serve our community and through that, our nation," Tata wrote.

Ratan Tata is known for informing employees and stakeholders about the company's developments. In recent past, he wrote quite a few letters especially after the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the group chairman.

Immediately after taking over as the interim chairman, Tata wrote to the employees saying the decision was taken 'in the interest of the Tata Group'.

"The decision to change the leadership of Tata Sons was a well-considered and serious one for its board members. This difficult decision, made after careful and thoughtful deliberation, is one the board believes was absolutely necessary for the future success of the Tata Group," Tata had said.

Ratan Tata also said that the Tata Group is in the safe hands of N Chandrasekaran, who would take it to a new level of progress and growth.

Introducing Chadrasekaran to the people of Jamshedpur, Tata expressed confidence that Chandra (Chandrasekaran) will take the group as well as the city to a new level of progress and growth.

"The Group and Jamshedpur city is in safe hand and it was a matter of pride that Chandra being an internal person of the group and had an impeccable record," Tata said after paying floral tributes to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 178th birth anniversary.

Chandra has an immense record in term of performance and the progress made by TCS under his leadership, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekaran said, "I have been here in the steel city of Jamshedpur for last 36 hours witnessing, observing and feeling the impact of the city on human lives."

You can witness the Iconic brand Tata Steel and Jamshedpur almost inseparable being as one, which probably you could not have seen anywhere in the world, the Tata Sons Chairman said.



(With inputs from PTI)

