Reliance Industries reports 3.6 percent rise in Q3 net profit

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Monday reported a 3.6 percent rise in its Q3 net profit.

The conglomerate posted a net profit of Rs 7,506 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to Rs 7,245 crore for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 86,925 crore for Q3 compared to Rs 74,953 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.



For nine months ended December 31, 2016, the firm posted a net profit of Rs 21,825 crore compared with Rs 22614 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Income from operations for the period ending 31 December 2016 stood at Rs 237,291 crore compared with Rs 229,512 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.



Gross refining margin (GRM) in Q3 rose to $10.80 per barrel from $10.1 per barrel in the previous quarter. However, in Q3 of previous fiscal, GRM stood at $11.5 per barrel.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 31 December 2016 was Rs 25.4 as against Rs 24.6 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's outstanding debt as on 31 December 2016 was Rs 194,381 crore ($ 28.6 billion) compared to Rs 180,388 crore as on 31 March 2016. Employee costs in Q3 fell 3.1% to Rs 1,894 crore as against Rs 1,954 crore in corresponding period of the previous year due to voluntary retirement schemes (VRS)-related expenses in the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, "Our robust integrated platform, sound operational processes and business portfolio aligned to the needs of emerging India enabled us to deliver another record performance in challenging market conditions. The refining business has delivered eight consecutive quarters of double-digit GRMs, benefiting from the global demand for transportation fuels and improved product cracks."

"Our growth strategy focuses on creating sustainable returns for our shareholders through value-enhancing, high-return projects. We are executing well on our projects under construction and remain confident on delivering on our growth plans," Ambani added.



The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock closed 1.21 percent or 13.15 points lower to Rs 1,077 on the BSE.



Here's Reliance Industries consolidated earnings at one go.



