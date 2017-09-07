Reliance Jio breaks myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Jio has broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology. Ambani said it in a letter addressed to the employees of Reliance Jio which completed one year in telecom industry on September 5.

RIL Chief expressed his satisfaction on the performance of Jio and said: "In this past one year, we have broken several records, both in India and globally. But what gives me the biggest personal satisfaction is to have broken the myth that India is not ready to adopt advanced technology."

Last year in September, Mukesh Ambani disrupted the telecom industry with the launch of Reliance Jio. After a year of service, Ambani said that the challenge was not only to launch a new technology and operationalise it in real time, but to make the offering simple, convenient and compelling that every Indian in every city, town and village benefit from it. Reliance Jio crossed 130 million customers mark in one year of its operations

Reliance Jio launched the aggressive pricing for data service that resulted in higher internet consumption. Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins had put out a report saying India consumed more data than any other country in the world - monthly wireless data usage there grew 550 per cent between June 2016 and March 2017.

Ambani talked about the higher data consumption and said: "This is also reflected in the gigantic spurt in data consumption and customer numbers on our network, and the way our technology, network and the entire infrastructure has held up to it."

He also congratulated Jio employees for their contribution and said: "Your efforts will make Digital India a reality, and its positive impact on India's economic growth is the next logical development that we are beginning to witness." As on June, Reliance Jio had 123.36 million customer base.

RIL group firm Reliance Retail has recently unveiled first feature phone -JioPhone- which the company will provide effectively for free against refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 a unit. In just three days of the launch, over 6 million customers booked JioPhone. The delivery of the phones is expected to start during Navratri festival starting September 21.



