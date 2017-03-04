Reliance Jio offers extra 5GB free data for Prime members. Now, get 33GB for Rs 303!

Reliance Jio sweetens offer for Prime members, adds extra 5GB free dataReliance Jio on Friday sweetened the offering for its 'Prime' members saying those recharging with Rs 303 will get an extra 5GB data beyond the 28GB promised under the scheme.

So far, Prime members - on payment of Rs 303 per month and a one-time joining fee of Rs 99 - would be entitled to unlimited free voice calls (STD and roaming) and text messages, 28GB data at 4G speeds, subject to a usage cap of 1GB a day, the breach of which would slow down the speed unless more data was bought. The plan comes with a 28 day validity.

The Prime membership offer requires customers to enrol by March 31.

Under the new offer announced today, Jio has decided to load an extra 5GB data (worth Rs 201) to those recharging with Rs 303.

This essentially means that subscribers who breach the 1GB daily limit would not face slowdown in speeds given the new 5GB data pool being made available.

Similarly, those recharging with Rs 499 and above would now get additional 10GB data extra, over the already promised 56GB (or 2GB per day limit). The extra data pool is only valid for the first month.

On February 21, while announcing that it has crossed the 100 million customers mark in 170 days of launch, Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced a slew of offers, including 20 per cent more data than any rival from April.

Reliance Jio, he had said, will continue to offer free voice calls and national roaming post April 1, when its promotional free voice and data offer ends.

For existing customers, he had announced a Jio 'Prime Membership programme' wherein customers could enrol by paying one-time fee of Rs 99 and continue to get the existing benefits till March 2018 at "a rock-bottom introductory price of only Rs 303 per month".

