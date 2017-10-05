With Rs 2.47 lakh crore, Mukesh Ambani is richest Indian for the 10th consecutive year

Forbes' list of the richest Indians was topped by Mukesh Ambani for the tenth consecutive year. The elder Ambani brother, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, has seen a very successful year. One factor contributing to his recent earnings is the massive success of Reliance Jio since its launch in 2016. Mukesh Ambani tops the list with a staggering Rs 2.47 lakh crore or 38 billion USD in net worth, and is also one of the top five richest people in Asia. However, his younger brother, Anil Ambani , is way down the list on the 45th spot with 3.15 billion USD.



The magazine mentioned that Mukesh Ambani saw his wealth increase by 67% from last year. In fact there was an increase of 26% in the aggregate wealth of the top 100 richest people. Forbes also mentions that all of the rank holders in the list are billionaires this year. The minimum worth to make to the list last year was 1.25 billion USD, which shot up by 17% this year.

On the second spot is Wipro's Azim Premji with 19 billion USD, followed by the combined net worth of the Hinduja brothers, Lakshmi Mittal, Pallonji Mistry, the Godrej family and Adani.

Here are the top 10 richest people in India:

1. Mukesh Ambani, RIL, 38 billion USD

2. Azim Premji, Wipro, 19 billion USD

3. Hinduja Brothers, Ashok Leyland, 18.4 billion USD

4. Lakshmi Mittal, Arcelormittal, 16.5 billion USD

5. Pallonji Mistry, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, 16 billion USD

6. Godrej family, Godrej Group, 14.2 billion USD

7. Shiv Nadar, HCL Technologies, 13.6 billion USD

8. Kumar Birla, Aditya Birla Group, 12.6 billion USD

9. Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, 12.1 billion USD

10. Gautam Adani, Adani Ports & SEZ, 11 billion USD

It must be mentioned here that there are only three women entrepreneurs in the top 100, excluding the positions that have gone out to families or siblings. The richest woman ranked in the list is Savitri Jindal of the OP Jindal Group with 7.5 billion USD on the 16th spot. Leena Tiwari of USV India is on 71 with 2.19 billion USD, followed by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon on 72 with 2.16 billion USD.



Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 39, of Paytm is the youngest individual and one of the newest entrant in the list with 1.47 billion USD.