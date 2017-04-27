RIL signs pact with German firm for wood-like product

Reliance Industries today said it has signed a deal with Germany's Resysta to produce in India an alternative to wood that can be used to make wood-like furniture and other material. The move will help bring to India a unique composite of natural fibres, polymers and a specialised blend to create an alternative to wood which will help save forests while also offering durable, waterproof and recyclable raw material.

Reliance said "it has entered into a licence agreement with Resysta International GmbH (Resysta) which gives the company exclusive rights of production and marketing of RelWood, a natural fibre polymer composite (NFPC), in India". This compound will be the raw material for the production of sheets and various profiles used in a wide range of wood and plywood replacement applications, the company said in a statement.

Wood today finds applications from furniture to toys. But this comes at a price -- the price of barren land and tree stumps that are left behind. Now, after years of innovative engineering and research a product has been created, a product that doesn't just save the trees, but also gives the ability to carry on the craft of woodworking. RelWood is a superior product that looks like wood, feels like wood but is much stronger and durable. Its ?production does not require any trees to be felled and is also economical compared to natural wood. RelWood is made out of environmentally friendly resins comprising natural silicates, polymer and specialised blend of additives.

It is an attractive, sustainable not plastic alternative to wood. Its unique properties include water resistant, fire retardant, UV and termite resistant, bend and molding flexibility. Vipul Shah, COO Petchem, RIL, said "Through this strategic partnership with Resysta, RIL is looking forward to produce the RelWood compound exclusively in order to meet the fast-growing demand of real alternative to tropical wood."

