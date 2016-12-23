Sun Pharma arm picks up 14.6 per cent stake in US company for $13 mn

Sun Pharma today said its subsidiary has invested USD 13 million (about Rs 88 crore) in the US-based scPharmaceuticals Inc. ...One of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has acquired 13,000,000 Series B preferred stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc (equivalent to 14.58 per cent fully diluted equity stake on conversion) by way of allotment, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a BSE filing.

It further said: Consideration for Series B preferred stock acquired is USD 13 million.

scPharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery.

The stock of Sun Pharma was trading 2.59 per cent higher at Rs 625 on BSE.

