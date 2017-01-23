Swiss Re receives branch license to sell reinsurance in India

Swiss Re has obtained regulatory approval to open a branch in India, the world's second largest reinsurer said on Monday, part of the Swiss company's growth aspirations in the world's second most populous country.

The branch, which opens operations on Feb. 1 in Mumbai, has been licensed to sell non-life, life and health reinsurance solutions directly to clients and brokers in India, the Swiss reinsurer said.

ALSO READ: Safe cities: India has a long way to go



"This is a significant milestone for us," Swiss Re's head of reinsurance in Asia, Jayne Plunkett, said in a statement. "Our new India branch, together with Swiss Re Global Business Solutions centered in Bangalore, represent our commitment and investment in India's long term future, and our ambition to be part of this dynamic high growth market."

