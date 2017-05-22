Tata Group appoints Aditya Birla's strategy head Saurabh Agrawal as its new CFO

Tata Sons has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as its Chief Financial Officer. At present, Agarwal is the strategy head with the Aditya Birla group.

Agrawal will closely work with the chairman, N Chandrasekaran. The recent hiring has been the first big appointment made by Chandra after he took over as the group chairman early this year.

One of the leading investment bankers in India, Agrawal will join Tata Sons with effect from July 2017, the company said.

"He brings deep capital markets knowledge and valuable cross-industry experience to this critical leadership role in the Tata group," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Agrawal's expertise will help Tata group in driving rigour and synergy in capital allocation decisions, investment management as well as consolidation and optimisation of the group's business portfolio, he added.

An IIT Roorkee and IIM Calcutta alumni, Agrawal has over two decades of experience in the industry. He was also the head of the corporate finance unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and the head of the investment banking division in DSP Merrill Lynch.





