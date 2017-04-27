Tata Motors bags Rs 375cr order from MoD to supply 3192 Safaris

Tata Motors has signed a contract with the Defence Ministry to supply specially built 3192 Safari Storme units to the Army and the Navy to replace their Maruti Gypsy, thus further strengthening its position as the leading supplier of mobility solutions to the Armed forces.

Though the company did not share the value of the order, it has been learnt that it is worth Rs 375 crore. These will be built under a new category of vehicles called the GS- 800 (General Service 800) and will be 4-wheel drive units and are modified as per the Defence Ministry requirement.

These Safari Stormes 4x4 are specially developed as per the defence ministry's RFP (request for proposals) with three basic criteria--minimum payload capacity of 800 kg; hard roofs and air conditioning, the company said, adding the Safari Stormes have completed a total trial duration of 15 months in various terrains across the country.

Tata Motors' foray into the defence supply is progressing as per the plan. Tata Motors has already supplied the 10-tonne Tata High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 as replacements for Tatra.

Commenting on the order, Vernon Noronha, vice president, defence & government business at Tata Motors said, "we are very proud to have received this order for 3,192 units of the Safari Storme under the newly formed GS800 category.

Tata Motors has been a leading supplier of mobility solutions to the Armed forces and this order is a testimony to our partnership with our security forces."

This variant of the Storme has been modified from the one available for civilians with an upgraded drive-train and significantly modified suspension, he said.

Launched in 2012, Safari Storme boasts of better on- road and off-road capabilities and all-round performance, providing customers with an un-matched driving experience as it offers best-in-class ground clearance of 200 mm.

Tata Motors' Defence Solutions unit offers a wide range of vehicles in the light, medium and heavy category.

These include logistics, tactical, armoured and specialist vehicles.

Tata Motors has been associated with the off-road defence and security forces since 1958 and has supplied over 1,50,000 vehicles to the Army and the paramilitary forces so far. It also exports its range of specialised defence vehicles to the Saarc, Asean and African regions.

Its multi-axle range like 12 12, 8 8 and 6 6 units are also supplied to leading missile developers across the world. It also suppliers specialist vehicles for the UN peacekeeping missions.





