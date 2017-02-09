Tata Motors global sales rise 3 per cent in January

Tata Motors today reported a 3 per cent rise in global sales in January at 95,081 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 93,355 units in January 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 61,918 units last month as against 56,616 units during the same period in 2016, up 9 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar, Land Rover grew 7 per cent to 48,740 units in January compared to 45,535 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of commercial vehicles declined by 8 per cent to 34,013 units from 36,739 units in the year-ago month.