Tata Motors in South Africa dispels fears regarding safety of its model

Amid growing safety concerns over low-cost vehicles, the South African distributor of Tata motor vehicles here has reassured motorists that its popular low-cost 'Bolt' model is safe.

Kyri Michael, the CEO of 'Accordian Investments', which markets and distributes Tata passenger cars and light commercials in South Africa, explained that the 'Tata Bolt' has received a four-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP).

Some lower cost models from several companies have rececntly come under fire for a perceived lack of standard safety equipment followimg Ford's recall of its Kuga model for checking after scores of them burst into flames.

However, Tata motors have come forward to ally the fears of their customers claiming the safety features stood high on their priority list.

"Safety features rate high on Tata Motors priority list, with airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as speed-sensitive automatic door locking standard equipment," said Michael.

"The Bolt is equipped with ninth generation (German) Bosch ABS for the disc/drum braking system with electronic brake distribution (EBD), including a corner-braking feature," he said.

"It is encouraging to see a major Indian brand like Tata improving the safety of their models," said the Secretary General of the Global NCAP David Ward while commenting on the Bolt's four-star rating.

The affordable new Bolt, in both sedan and hatchback configuration, joined the local Tata line-up in 2015.

With an impressive list of standard equipment these newcomers from India are strong contenders in a category which is dominated by brands from Europe, Korea and Japan in the South African market.

The Bolt is the result of a culmination of ideas from Tata Motors three design studios, located across the globe, to ensure international appeal and has proved to be popular especially among young first time car buyers in South Africa.

The Bolt was brought into the keenly-contested lower end of the local car market after a three-year gap in the introduction of new models by Tata in South Africa.

Tata, which has retailed more than 65,000 cars and light commercials in South Africa since its products arrived here in 2004, aims to become a bigger player in the local market.







