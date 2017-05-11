Techies vent frustration over IT sector job cuts, cost cutting on Twitter, Facebook

Social media posts venting frustration over layoffs in IT sector in the pretext of cost cutting are becoming rampant as job cuts at top firms such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant and Infosys make news.

Some Facebook groups that were earlier dominated with posts on work, social life and inter-personal relationships have now comments on job cuts and cost cutting. Also, meagre salary hikes, large-scale layoffs and a hold on US hiring plans are other topics of discussions.

Some of the posts say a top IT company is limiting its vending machine timings, ending cab option for conveyance, switching off air conditioners to increase their revenue.

"Cost cutting on removing tissues, Limiting tea vending machine time, No Cab option for official travel etc. The Higher management thinks they gonna save more and increase their revenue," one of the post reads.

Meanwhile, posts have also been made on Twitter with some of the users using the hashtag #layoffs.

A twitterati cited a possible recession in the near future because of the mass lay offs:

Damn ! Hearing Big Indian #ITCompanies r ready for mass #layoffs. Can affect bigly & possible recession in sight. #butterfly effect of #h1b - Bala G (@balaji07s) May 11, 2017

Companies are laying off but nobody is talking about a policy which provides a job security for Indian private co. Employees.#layoffs - Manish Gupta (@CmaManishGupta) May 11, 2017

It was the strategists who decided to hire

It is the strategists who are deciding to fire

Will they ever be questioned ?#Layoffs#Ethics? - Vipul Agarwal (@vipul_zend) May 11, 2017

The increase in dissatisfaction among IT techies in India can directly be attributed to the widespread layoffs seen this quarter and promises by companies like Infosys and Cognizant to hire more American workers amid the H1-B visa issue.